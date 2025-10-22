3 hours ago

A 45-year-old French teacher at Labone Senior High School, Godwin Adigbli, has been charged with indecent assault for allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old female student.

Mr. Adigbli, who appeared before the District Court at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) located at the Police Headquarters in Accra, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly inserted his fingers into the private parts of the student and kissed her inside the school’s French laboratory on August 28, 2025.

Court documents indicate that during preliminary questioning, Mr. Adigbli admitted to parts of the act, stating that he had touched and kissed the student for a short period.

Following a report to school authorities and the student’s guardians, police arrested the teacher on September 1, 2025.

At the hearing on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, counsel for the accused, Mr. Ernest Gbesemete, applied for bail, arguing that his client had cooperated fully with investigators and was already on police inquiry bail.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail request but urged the court to ensure that the accused reports periodically to the police to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The presiding judge subsequently granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, to be justified, and directed the accused to report to the Cantonments Police Station every two weeks until the conclusion of the case.

The court also ordered the prosecution to file all disclosures before the next sitting and adjourned proceedings to December 10, 2025, for continuation.