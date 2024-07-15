3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called for the dismissal of both ministers for agriculture and employment respectively.

In a post on his official X account on Monday, July 15, the NDC lawmaker criticized both ministers for their inactions, expressing dismay over the disrespect shown to citizens, attributing these factors to the nationwide strike of all labour unions.

In his post, Ablakwa stated that the strike could have been entirely prevented if the leaders had not acted lawlessly.

“Today’s historic nationwide strike by all labour unions would have been avoided but for intransigence, belligerence, lawlessness, utter disrespect for citizens and unbridled taste for state capture,” parts of his post read.

Ablakwa further called for the immediate dissolution of the board and management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) for their oversight on the intended sale of 4 SSNIT hotels, a decision that has now been cancelled.

“The board and management of SSNIT and the NPRA should immediately be dissolved! The Employment Minister and the Agric Minister should subsequently be fired!”, Ablakwa posted.

Labor unions declared the industrial action, which takes effect July 15, after an emergency meeting over SSNIT’s proposed sale of 60% shares in some of its hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Rock City Hotel has since withdrawn its bid following public scrutiny and backlash.

The board and management of SSNIT also announced the discontinuation of the sale of a 60% stake in its hotels, assuring pensioners, contributors and the public of their commitment to managing the affairs of the Trust for its sustainability of the scheme.

