A labourer has been convicted by the Enchi District Magistrate Court in the Western North Region for stealing a goat belonging to an elderly farmer at Dadieso.

The convict, 37-year-old Saiba Yusif, was fined GH¢1,200, with a default sentence of nine months’ imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay GH¢3,000 as compensation to the owner of the goat, 64-year-old Godfred Konti.

Yusif admitted to the offence when he appeared before the court presided over by Magistrate Lawrence Buanor-Buer. The court noted that the stolen nanny goat was valued at GH¢1,500.

Presenting the facts of the case, the prosecution said the incident occurred on September 11, 2025, when the complainant released his goats to graze but later realised one had gone missing. After reporting the matter to the police, Mr Konti also alerted food vendors in the area to be on the lookout for the animal.

Police investigations later linked Yusif to the theft. On September 15, officers tracked and arrested him while he was attempting to sell meat from the stolen goat. He was subsequently charged after admitting the offence during police interrogation.

The court convicted Yusif on his own plea and imposed the sentence accordingly.