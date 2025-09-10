6 hours ago

The Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a 34-year-old labourer, Kingsford Nii Sackey, to one day in prison for stealing window net frames worth GH¢30,875.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Sackey was fined GH¢6,000, or in default, he will serve an extra three months in prison. The court, presided over by Susana Eduful, also imposed a fine of 500 penalty units, with another three-month jail term in default.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Michael Essien, a warehouse keeper at a construction site in Dansoman Keep Fit Down, lived and worked at the same site as the convict.

On September 1, 2025, at about 2:40 a.m., Essien returned to the site and spotted Sackey leaving with two polythene bags. When confronted, Sackey tried to hide them, but a search revealed 65 window net frames, each valued at GH¢475.

Sackey was handed over to the Dansoman Police along with the alleged stolen items. During investigations, he admitted in his caution statement to stealing eight pieces, not the 65 reported.

He pleaded guilty when he first appeared in court last Monday and was convicted on his own plea.

The presiding judge said the sentence considered both the value of the stolen property and Sackey’s guilty plea.