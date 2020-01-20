1 hour ago

Barely a month after getting popular for his unique style of music, Bosom P-Yung has revealed that ladies keep flooding his inbox with nude materials. The ‘Attaa Adwoa’ hitmaker, in an interview with Mic Gizo, on Hitz Gallery, on Hitz FM, said girls continuously send him inappropriate messages.

“Some say ‘yo, I like your music’. Some send nude videos, nude pictures you know. I’m not lying,” he said. When asked how many nude photos and videos he receives in a day, Bosom P-Yung said “uncountable”. The artiste also disclosed that ever since his music video went viral, he has had a lot of ladies trying to flirt with him especially students of the University of Ghana, Legon.

“Bad chicks, they are many. The Legon girls are coming the more. They are many. Unless I use a calculator,” he added.

Bosom P-Yung’s ‘Atta Adwoa’ video dominated social media trends for days in January 2020.