A yet to be identified lady has been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service for the possession and sale of narcotic drugs.

The yet to be named lady was nabbed by the Police during the Ghana Premier League match between Great Olympics and Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

She is said to have been spotted selling the narcotic drug at the centre line area of the stadium to some spectators who had come to the stadium to watch the game.

The lady who is believed to be in her mid 30's was sent away together with her dried leaves suspected to be wee to the Greater Accra Police where she will be processed before court.

In the said game Accra Great Olympics defeated Liberty Professionals by 2-1 in an entertaining game.