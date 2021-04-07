1 hour ago

A 27-year-old lady, Gloria Eshun has been beaten severely by her sister’s husband, for taking his sachet water at Ajumako Mando Tayil in Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.

Speaking to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the victim said she took the sachet water (20 pesewas) because she was very thirsty. But pleaded to buy it for the suspect, Kofi Carpenter.

The infuriated suspect then insulted her and she also replied.

Kofi Carpenter got so much upset to the extent that he beat her mercilessly till blood was oozing via her mouth in the absence of her elder sister (wife of Kofi Carpenter).

According to the victim, it took someone to save her from Kofi, who she believes had wanted to kill her.

The case has been reported to the Ajumako police station but Kofi carpenter has is yet to be arrested as he’s gone into hiding.