2 hours ago

A non-governmental organization Lady Gee Foundation has donated 1,000 nose masks to the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

The gesture according to the CEO, Lady Gee, forms part of the interventions the Foundation had carried out since the virus was first was recorded in the country.

She said this will go a long way to support the students and the staff to fight against the spread of the pandemic in the school.

She said the presentation was also to promote the Foundation's 'Wear Your Mask' campaign, which sought to increase public awareness on the importance of wearing face masks in the fight against COVID-19.

She encouraged the Wey Gey Hey girls to continue to adhere strictly to the safety protocols issued by local and global authorities in combating the spread of the virus, emphasizing on the need for the them to wear nose masks at all times when they are in class and public places.

Authorities of the scholl expressed gratitude to Lady Gee Foundation for the kind gesture, and said the masks would prevent the students from contracting the deadly virus.

Meanwgile, it has been revealed that the latest coronavirus figures in Ghana could be a sign that the country is entering into its third wave.

According to Professor Kwamena Sagoe of the University of Ghana Medical School, "the cases are going up and everything is possible".

As it now stands, Ghana has recorded 812 covid-19-related deaths, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced on Sunday July 18.

The active cases is 2,858 with 95,147 recoveries.