2 hours ago

Gospel singer Lady Lydia Appau has released a new single titled Aseda Nkoaa, meaning “Only Thanksgiving” and the song is already making waves across streaming platforms and church auditoriums.

According to Lady Lydia, the song was birthed during a time of deep personal loss.

“In that dark period, the Lord gave me this song. It carried me through and reminded me that gratitude is still possible even in pain,” Lady Lydia said.

The message behind Aseda Nkoaa is simple but powerful: there is always a reason to thank God, even in difficult times.

Musically, Aseda Nkoaa is a contemporary Ghanaian highlife track that blends heartfelt worship with authentic local rhythms and soul. Its warm, nostalgic African tone combined with a modern touch makes it appealing to both younger audiences and mature worshippers alike.

The single was produced by her husband, Chris Appau, at Pneuma Music Studios in Accra. Their collaboration reflects a perfect blend of musical excellence and spiritual depth, evident in the song’s rich instrumentation and layered vocal harmonies.

Beyond its artistry, Aseda Nkoaa is already touching lives. Listeners have shared how the song has uplifted their spirits and renewed their sense of gratitude. “It’s such a blessing to see how many lives this song has touched,” Lady Lydia said.

As she continues her musical journey, Lady Lydia Appau promises to deliver more soul-lifting, spirit-filled songs that bring hope and draw people closer to God. If Aseda Nkoaa is any indication, Ghana’s gospel music scene can expect much more from her.