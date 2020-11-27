4 hours ago

Life has not been easy for 25 year old, Adelaide Naa Borley Bortier Afutu since contracting cerebro-spinal meningitis (CSM) some years ago.

The CSM eventually led to her losing her eyesight forcing the young pretty woman who was then in her final year at the Ghanata Senior High School (SHS) in Dodowa to dropout of school.

She had lofty dreams as a young girl growing up till this debilitating ailment struck robbing her of her sight and giving her a gloomy future.

Currently the major stumbling block to her regaining her sight is her inability to meet the rising cost of treatment and other ancillary medical expenses.

According to her parents, they have exhausted their meager finances on finding lasting solution for their daughter's predicament but presently they are at their wits end.

This has compelled members of her old school Ghanata Old Students Association (GOSA) to come together and raise funds for their former colleague but that is still significantly insufficient and have therefore called on individuals, philanthropist and corporate institution to come to the aid of their former colleague.

The group presented cash and some items to Ms Adelaide Naa Borley Bortier Afutu at her residence at Kanewu, near Adjei Kodjo, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to the media after the visit, the National President of GOSA, Mr Roosevelt Odai Otoo, said Ms Afutu is talented, especially in music, storytelling and poetry.

He said since she lost her sight, her parents had been organising training for her at home to develop career opportunities.

“Considering the challenges Ms Afutu and her parents are facing, we would like to make a passionate appeal to members, the management of the school and the public to go to her aid for her medical upkeep and career support,” Mr Otoo said.