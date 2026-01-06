1 hour ago

LALIGA and EA SPORTS™ launch a new edition of Next Gen Draft, the international program that combines competition, training and transformative experiences to bring football closer to young people from diverse cultures and communities.

The 2026 edition reinforces both organizations’ commitment to creating real opportunities for the next generation, expanding its global reach and consolidating its position as one of the most significant initiatives within EA SPORTS FC FUTURES.

In this second edition, Next Gen Draft is structured around a comprehensive developmental journey that integrates professional methodology, sporting assessment and an educational approach focused on values.

A program designed to identify and nurture talent

LALIGA FC FUTURES Next Gen Draft will consist of four phases aimed at evaluating and strengthening both the footballing skills and personal values of the participants:



FC Rush Tournament: Inspired by the EA SPORTS FC video game, registered players will compete in 5v5 matches, each played over two 7-minute halves. With over 80 matches in a single day, official LALIGA scouts travelling from Spain will evaluate technical ability, vision, attitude and overall performance to select 50 players (25 girls and 25 boys).

FC FUTURES Academy Training: The 50 selected players will receive personalized training inspired by FC FUTURES best practices, delivered by UEFA PRO coaches from LALIGA and using LALIGA’s official methodology. The top 32 players (16 girls and 16 boys) will progress to the next stage.

Final Match: At this stage, the young talents will play a full 11-a-side match against a local team. After the game, the 4 best-performing girls and 4 boys will be selected to represent their country in a unique LALIGA experience in Spain. Selection will be based not only on sporting performance but also on psycho-emotional factors, with values such as commitment, teamwork and perseverance playing a key role.

LALIGA Experience in Spain (June–July): In the final phase of the programme, the finalists will travel to Spain, with all expenses covered, to join an international group of 40 young talents (8 from each stage). During this experience, the players will receive professional training sessions from UEFA PRO coaches from LALIGA, play friendly matches against youth teams from LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs, and enjoy exclusive visits and activities that will immerse them in the environment of elite European football.

EA SPORTS FC FUTURES is EA SPORTS™’ long-term global initiative to invest in community football. In addition to supporting more than 15 partner programs and donating equipment in over 10 countries, the project also offers a free online library of training drills for coaches to use in their daily sessions. These exercises combine visual elements from the game with expert coaching guidance, blending the physical and digital sides of the sport to create innovative learning experiences for young players.

The project also invests in the rehabilitation of football pitches in underserved areas, promoting the sport and providing safe spaces for local youth. Previous refurbishments have taken place in Málaga (Spain), Valencia (Spain), Cape Town (South Africa), Cheng San-Seletar (Singapore), São Paulo (Brazil), Medellín (Colombia) and Guadalajara (Mexico), contributing to community revitalization and expanding access to the game.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION and is responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. LALIGA has over 258 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain) it has the most extensive international network of any sports property and is present in 35 countries through 8 offices. The organization carries out its social work through its foundation FUNDACIÓN LALIGA and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA GENUINE Move.