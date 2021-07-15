45 minutes ago

A rampaging group of young men numbering close to 20 yesterday besieged a property belonging to former Black Stars striker, Kwame Ayew, at Otano, near Trassaco Valley, Accra.

The group succeeded in physically assaulting some of the orphans at gunpoint, resulting in the opening of a deep cut on the head of an inmate at the orphanage.

Consequently, former Ghana forward lodged a complaint at the East Legon Police Station and later Central Police Station, who are investigating the matter, for medical forms.

He said the legally 15-acre land he acquired close to three decades has been encroached by three groups who are battling him at the law courts.

According to the former Boavista attacker, the orphanage serves children in the neighborhood who come around on Saturdays for feasting bread breaking.

The 1992 Barcelona Olympic bronze winner said the erection of structures on his property has prevented him and his wife from continuing with the weekend charity activity.

He revealed that he suspects foul play from some highly respected man of God and business moguls in the country as reasons for the assault and encroachment.

“I am reliably informed that a top pastor is behind this whole thing, in fact, there are three groups who are fighting me for a property I have legally acquired,” said Ayew.

The former Mets man added, “We have conducted checks from Lands Commission and exhausted avenues to authenticate the legitimacy of my documentation, yet the landguards keep coming.

“What happened yesterday was awful, apparently, the landguards who have taken five acres of my property, which is 20 plots, claim my adopted children have broken part of their fence wall. We don’t know who did that because there are other groups who are claiming ownership. They sped off on their bikes when they realised the police were approaching.

“They jumped my wall and entered the property and assaulted my children at gunpoint and vandalised some properties. They want to take the land by force. They threatened to return again.

“If it is the land it is a different thing, but assaulting my children including a 15-year-old should be condemned.”

