36 minutes ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has overwhelmingly endorsed the Petroleum Hub project, affirming his strong belief in the project’s potential to transform the Jomoro Municipality and generate sustainable employment opportunities for Ghana’s teeming youth.

In a brief remark during a courtesy call by a delegation from the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), led by Chief Executive Officer Dr Toni Aubynn, the Minister expressed renewed confidence in the initiative.

According to the Lands and Natural Resources minister, his heightened conviction stems from some major strides made by the John Mahama government and PHDC’s leadership under the current CEO and his deputies.

He highlighted the government’s resolute commitment to the project, coupled with the innovative strategies implemented by the Dr Aubynn-led PHDC to secure the needed financing for compensation after land acquisition.

Mr Buah noted that the issue of compensation remained one of the issues that restrained confidence in the project’s feasibility and viability.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, assured the delegation that, having been impressed by the Corporation’s tangible progress since assuming office, he would deploy every available resource and influence at his disposal to realise the vision of establishing Jomoro as the ‘Rotterdam of Africa.’

He promised that he would engage the leadership of the Lands Commission to fast-track ongoing land processes, ensuring swift and efficient acquisition.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah also revealed that the government is actively advancing critical infrastructure projects, including roads and other essential facilities, essential for preparing the site for the Petroleum Hub.

“I now firmly believe in the Petroleum Hub project”, Hon. Armah-Buah said while addressing the delegation from PHDC.

In response, Dr Toni Aubynn, CEO of the PHDC, extended profound appreciation to the Minister for his demonstration of support and belief in the initiative.

He described Mr Buah’s endorsement and pledge to expedite land acquisition as immensely encouraging news, not only for the Corporation but also for the people of Jomoro, prospective investors, and all stakeholders.

Dr Aubynn further noted that, beyond collaboration with relevant agencies to secure the requisite land, PHDC is actively engaging investors to secure forward funding with investors for Lot One of the project.

He further commended the Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area and the residents of Western Nzema for their enduring patience and steadfast faith in the project.

Dr Aubynn emphasised the Petroleum Hub’s strategic importance in guaranteeing Ghana’s energy security and its capacity to create sustainable livelihoods for over 700,000 Ghanaians.

The PHDC delegation included Deputy CEO for Operations and Technical, Onasis Rosely; Deputy CEO for Finance and Administration, Halimatu Sadia Abdulai; Director of Legal Affairs, Enoch Aboagye Larbi; and Director of Operations and Technical, Kwabena Owusu-Abrokwa and Advisor on Sustainability and Strategy, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh.