1 hour ago

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP), has inaugurated a Large-Scale Mining Audit Committee as part of government’s push to tackle irregularities and strengthen governance in the mining sector.

The initiative forms a key component of a broader reform agenda designed to enhance mining laws and improve the performance of regulatory institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Buah noted that while progress had been achieved in streamlining small-scale mining, government was now turning its attention to the large-scale industry.

“This is a very critical area, and we must ensure that all irregularities and challenges are tackled head-on. On behalf of President Mahama, I urge you to work with us to sanitise the industry,” he stated.

The Audit Committee has been tasked to review and strengthen oversight in four critical areas:



Exploration rights and land tenure agreements



Environmental and social compliance



Safety permits and resettlement approvals



Fiscal obligations, including royalties and taxes

The minister underscored the importance of stakeholder participation, particularly the involvement of mining communities in decision-making processes.

“Communities must be heard. How can they know what is happening when their voices are ignored? This is what the whole process is about,” Mr. Buah stressed.

Mr. Buah expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver on its mandate, emphasising that its work would not only support the Minerals Commission but also help curb illegalities undermining the sector.

“We are determined to completely transform the Minerals Commission, and this audit is the beginning of that transformation,” he declared.