2 hours ago

The Communications Director for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said removing the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor from office, will not resolve the issue of illegal mining.

According to him, illegal mining existed before the minister took office, making calls for his dismissal unnecessary.

The Minority members on Parliament’s Works and Housing Committee has demanded the immediate removal of the Lands Minister and his deputies.

They accuse them of failing to protect Ghana’s water bodies and rivers from the damaging effects of illegal mining, also known as “galamsey.”

Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee, believes that removing the sector ministers would lead to the desired improvement.

However, speaking onJoyNews, Mr Aboagye asked; “Was there galamsey before the Lands Minister took office? If you fire the Land Minister tomorrow, will it end galamsey? The point is, before I say that, let’s relieve you of your role as a host on this program, you might have been culpable of something. I might have seen that you are either incompetent in fixing it or doing what you are doing, or you have not done what you are supposed to do.”

Mr Aboagye stated that social problems cannot be effectively addressed through scapegoating and politicisation.

He emphasised that if social issues are tackled in this manner, the real culprits are often left untouched.

“I am one person who has refrained from allowing this galamsey conversation to be drawn along partisan lines. Whose purpose does it serve? Who benefits from this? This galamsey menace has been present since 2011, when it first emerged under the former president as vice president and former President Mills.”