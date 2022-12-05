3 hours ago

Joseph Langabel has apologized to Abiba Locks for the spurious allegations he made about her about the Black Stars.

He made spurious allegations against the hair stylist for contaminating the team with her bad luck and causing Ghana's upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars needed a draw to progress to the round of the 16 at the FIFA World Cup but woefully failed to progress with Andre Ayew missing a first-half penalty against Uruguay.

After that chastening defeat, the so-called chief drummer blamed Abiba Locks for causing the team's defeat with her bad luck.

But the Chief drummer of the senior national team has apologised to Abiba. According to him , “ Oh, What I said about Abiba was just a loose talk ... I don’t even know her ... I was also not at the team hotel... I just made a loose talk , let’s forget about it and move on”.

Ghana failed to progress past the group stage after suffering two defeats against Portugal and Uruguay and picking one win against South Korea in group H. But the three points was not enough to take Ghana to the next round of the competition.