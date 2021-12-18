1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor has made a startling revelation about his former side Hearts of Oak.

He says that one of his teammates at the time, Laryea Kingson had to involve his family members before he was able to secure a move abroad.

According to Charles Taylor, mother of Laryea Kingson had to threaten Hearts that she will go naked if they did not allow his son travel abroad when he had a contract offer.

He says his mother knew the peanuts his son was receiving at Hearts of Oak at the time so did everything in her power to ensure his son left Hearts for a better contract abroad.

"When Laryea Kingston got an offer to move abroad, Hearts of Oak were reluctant to sell him, his mother came to the secretariat to warn the management. She even threatened to go naked, because she knew how much he was making at the club" Charles Taylor said on Angel TV.

The pair played together for Hearts of between 2001-2003 where they helped the team win a lot of trophies.

Taylor joined Accra Hearts of Oak in 2000 where he helped them win the Ghana premier league in 2000, 2001 and 2002 seasons.

Then coached by the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio and late Ofei Ansah, Taylor formed a fantastic partnership with Ishmael Addo and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour affectionately called the deadly trio.

In addition to the national premier league in 2000, Hearts of oak won the FA cup and the African champions league for the first time and the Super Cup where he scored the first goal against Zamalek.

Charles Taylor alongside Charles Allotey, Amankwah Mireku, Joseph Ansah, Jacob Nettey, Stephen Tetteh, Ishmael Addo, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, Sammy Adjei, Edmund Copson, and Emmanuel Adjogu were deemed as the best squad ever to be assembled by Accra Hearts of oak and also famously called "64 Battalion" a name after the most feared unit of the Ghana Army.