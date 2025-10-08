1 hour ago

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has officially unveiled Laryea Kingston as the new Head Coach of all Uganda National Men’s Football Junior Teams, marking a strategic move to deepen youth development across the country.

The announcement was made by FUFA CEO Edgar Watson in Kampala, confirming Kingston’s two-year contract and signaling continued trust in Ghanaian coaching expertise.

Kingston, a former Ghana international, holds both UEFA A and CAF B coaching licenses, and brings a rich blend of technical knowledge and youth mentorship to Uganda’s setup.

His résumé includes:



Head Coach of Ghana U17



Development role at FC Nordsjaelland within the Right to Dream Academy



Proven track record in nurturing young African talent

He succeeds Samuel Kwesi Fabin, another Ghanaian who led Uganda’s U17 and U20 teams in 2019.

While Kingston takes charge of the broader youth structure, Brian Ssenyondo will continue as Uganda U17 head coach for the upcoming FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar next month — his final assignment at that level.

Ssenyondo has expressed openness to future roles within the national team setup, ensuring continuity and collaboration during the transition.

Kingston’s arrival is expected to inject fresh energy into the youth teams, as well as modern tactical approaches into the setup, coupled with structured development pathways.

FUFA’s long-term vision is to build world-class talent, and Kingston’s appointment reflects a pan-African coaching alliance aimed at elevating Uganda’s football future.