Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has officially begun his tenure as head coach of Uganda’s youth national teams, following his appointment on a two-year deal last week.

The 44-year-old, who previously coached Ghana’s Black Starlets, arrived in Kampala this week and immediately led the U17 team to a 2–0 friendly win over KAFA Foundation Academy, marking a confident start to his new chapter.

“It’s a great opportunity, and I’m truly grateful for it… I’m going to give 110% to the job,” Kingston told JoySports.

Kingston emphasized the importance of consistency, integrity, and unseen effort in youth development:

“Don’t give 100% effort only when people are watching… Many eyes are on you, even when you think no one is paying attention.”

He credited his appointment to the years of groundwork laid in youth coaching, noting that Ugandan officials had observed his approach to mentoring young players and believed in his ability to elevate their football ecosystem.

Regional Impact



Role: Head Coach, Uganda Youth Teams (U17–U20)



Base: Kampala, Uganda



Tenure: 2025–2027



Goal: Build competitive youth structures and nurture future national team stars

Kingston’s move reflects a growing trend of African football knowledge-sharing, where experienced figures from one nation contribute to the development of another, fostering continental growth and collaboration.