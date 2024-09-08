7 hours ago

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has attributed Ghana's recent defeat to Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to the substandard pitch at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars' 1-0 loss last Thursday marked their first defeat in Kumasi in 24 years.

The game’s decisive moment came from an error by defender Abdul Mumin, which allowed Angola's Felicio Milson to score in injury time.

Kingston believes the poor condition of the pitch contributed to the mistake. "If the pitch is very good, I think Mumin will still be on his feet and have a clear opportunity of clearing the ball," Kingston told Joy Sports.

Kingston addressed criticisms that the national team should still perform well despite the pitch, pointing out that the nature of modern football demands better playing surfaces.

"I know people will say previously we played on the same pitch and got results. I want them to know that football has changed...we want to have the ball on the ground, and we want fast pitches," he explained.

"The players who played the game, played last weekend [for their various clubs]...when they come here, because of the pitch they struggle."

He also highlighted how players like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, who excel in the English Premier League, found it difficult to replicate their form on the poor playing surface at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"Look at Kudus at West Ham and Semenyo at Bournemouth. They perform fantastically for their clubs, but when they come here, they struggle because of the poor quality of our pitches," Kingston added.

Kingston's comments underscore the need for improved facilities to match the evolving demands of modern football and ensure that the national team can perform at its best.