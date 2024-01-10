2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian midfielder, Laryea Kingston, has emphasized the crucial role of a strong start for the Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kingston believes that securing a victory in the first match against Cape Verde is essential for Ghana's success in the tournament.

Expressing his views on the matter, Kingston suggested that Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, needs to devise a solid game plan to ensure a triumph over Cape Verde in the opening match.

He stressed the significance of starting the AFCON campaign on a positive note to build momentum for the subsequent matches.

The Black Stars, drawn in Group B, will face challenging opponents in Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. Kingston's perspective aligns with the widely held belief that a successful start can set the tone for the team's performance in the tournament.

Ghana concluded its pre-tournament training in Kumasi on Tuesday and is set to travel to Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, for the AFCON 2023.

The national team will kick off its group stage campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, at 8 pm.

As the football community eagerly awaits the AFCON kickoff on January 13, the focus is on the Black Stars to deliver a strong and cohesive performance, beginning with the crucial opening match against Cape Verde.