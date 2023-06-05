12 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian hiplife artist, Lasmid, has parted ways with the Highly Spiritual Music label, which is owned by the acclaimed sound engineer and multiple award-winning artist, Kaywa.

In an interview with GhanaWeekend.com, Kaywa revealed, “Lasmid expressed his desire to leave the label even before the VGMA ceremony took place.”

“There is a story behind his egress, but I don’t think it’s convenient for me to spill the beans now,” Kaywa, known in real life as David Kojo Kyei added.

According to the Highly Spiritual Music boss, all the popular musicians he signed such as Krymi, Mr Drew and Lasmid have all left.

He affirmed that he is currently working on a few new artists whom he intends to unveil soon.

Lasmid who won the 8th edition of the MTN Hitmaker reality show in 2018, signed a management and record-producing deal with Highly Spiritual Music in 2020.

He is best known for the viral song Friday Night which gained attention in Ghana topping charts after it became a trend on TikTok.

Watch the video of “Friday Night” below

Source: citifmonline