2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has admitted that his performance last season for Crystal Palace could have been much better than what he did.

The goal poacher who was on loan with the London based club from Championship outfit Swansea City says that his performance last season was below par.

The Ghanaian striker was on target twice in the 25 matches he played in all competitions for the Eagles with most people doubtful his loan agreement will be made permanent by Crystal Palace.

Ayew is honest in his appraisal, he knows last season could’ve gone better: “Last season was last season, and in football some seasons are just like that,” he says. “It wasn’t the best season for me; I came with the aim of helping the team but the players that were starting were doing really, really well so it was difficult [for me to get a start].”

He continues: “I kept on working hard and working hard, and the manager wanted to keep me – that was a huge positive for me [to hear]. I wanted to stay, I felt settled at this football club and I still feel settled, and my family feel settled in London. I wanted to keep going here because of the fans, too and for some stability in my career.”