The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, has been laid to rest today, Monday, January 5, 2026, in accordance with Islamic rites.

As part of the burial arrangements, a Janazah prayer was held at 10:00 a.m. at the Ayawaso East Constituency Office of the NDC along the Kanda Highway.

The prayer was led by the National Chief Imam and attended by family members, colleagues, party officials, and residents from the constituency.

Following the prayer, the body of the late legislator was conveyed to the Madina Cemetery, where he was buried in line with Islamic tradition.

Mahama Naser Toure passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

As a four-term Member of Parliament, he served in several key parliamentary capacities, including as Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee, and as a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, the House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bills and Motions Committee.

The late MP was widely recognised for his commitment to community development, particularly through initiatives such as “Operation Cement Your Lungu,” which sought to improve sanitation and enhance the appearance of underserved neighbourhoods.