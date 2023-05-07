59 minutes ago

Late Christian Atsu's son Joshua Atsupie is showing early signs of following in his father's footballing footsteps, with his promising talent on display in his youth league at Newcastle.

As the season comes to a close, Joshua's team, Gosforth Football Club, have been crowned champions of their U-9 league, much to the delight of the young footballer and his family.

With his contribution to his team's success, the first son of Christian Atsu has helped Gosforth Football Club clinch the 2022/23 league title in their area in the United Kingdom.

Christian Atsu's wife took to social media to express her pride and joy in her son's accomplishment, celebrating the young lad's league win and encouraging him to continue to follow his footballing dreams.