In a thrilling encounter, Accra Lions FC clinched a crucial 2-1 win over Karela United in match-day 9 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match witnessed late drama, with Ali Mohammed scoring in the 93rd minute to secure the victory for Accra Lions.

The home team wasted no time in opening the scoring, with Yahaya Mohammed heading in just two minutes from the start after Hamzata's effort hit the crossbar.

Despite a strong attempt from Karela United's Asigri Mohammed, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Accra Lions.

As the game progressed, both teams had opportunities to alter the scoreline. Bernard Kesse's effort for Accra Lions was calmly gathered by Karela United's goalkeeper, Mohammed Abdul Ganiu.

In the second half, Karela United intensified their efforts to equalize, with Emmanuel Owusu Boakye and Samuel Attah Kumi coming close.

In a dramatic turn of events, Karela United managed to level the score in the 91st minute through a composed finish from Samuel Attah Kumi.

However, Accra Lions responded swiftly, with Ali Mohammed finding the net just two minutes later, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory for the home team as the final whistle blew.