In a twist of fate guided by faith, Apostle Lilian Kumah, widow of the late Ejisu MP and former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has found love again, describing her recent remarriage as a providential answer to her prayers.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service following her private wedding, Apostle Lilian—now Mrs. Aryeetey (formerly Owusu)—recounted how she met her new husband unexpectedly while visiting the church for a business matter.

She emphasized that the encounter was entirely unplanned, yet the connection was immediate and profound.

“I believe in moving forward and never dwelling on the past. I had never met him before that day, and I only came for business. From the moment we saw each other, everything changed,” she told her congregation.

Reflecting on the year since her husband’s passing in March 2024, Apostle Lilian shared how she intentionally focused on healing and relied on her faith to navigate her grief.

“When you are grieving, God provides comfort. I prayed and resolved that sorrow would not hold me back. There is still much I am called to do,” she said.

She revealed that after marking the first anniversary of Dr. Kumah’s death, she and her pastoral team dedicated time to prayer and fasting, asking for a partner who would support and guide her family.

“We prayed for a man who could provide love and care for me, my children, and my mother. God answered us by sending a humble, kind, and godly man,” she explained.

Apostle Lilian stressed that her new husband is not a replacement for her late spouse but a companion to journey with her and her family. She highlighted his character, noting his courage, diligence, and forward-thinking nature as qualities that drew her to him.

The private ceremony, held on December 19, 2025, has sparked public interest, but Apostle Lilian remains focused on faith, healing, and moving forward with purpose.