President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the late Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntumba Bore-Essah Jakpa I as a great leader who will be remembered for his role in the resolution of the Dagbon Chieftaincy dispute.

The President made the comments at the 7th funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura at the Jakpa Palace on Sunday.

Yagbonwura Sulemana Tuntunba Jakpa I died on Sunday 5th February 2023 at 90. He was buried at the Royal Cemetery at Mankuma in the Bole District in accordance with Gonja traditions.

Former President Mahama was a guest at the 3rd-day funeral rites at the Jakpa Palace on 10th February.

The 7th-day funeral rites paves way for other rituals that will lead to the installation of the next Yagbonwura.

Speaking at the Jakpa Palace to mark the 7th day of Adua of the late Overlord, President Akufo Addo who led a government delegation to the funeral described the late Yagbonwura as a great ruler.

The Savannah regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril assured that the next Yagbonwura will be installed without any hitches as he was known by all even before the demise of Boressah.

Other guests at the ceremony on Sunday were members of Parliament, former government appointees, members of the diplomatic community, and Paramount Chiefs among others.

Source: citifmonline