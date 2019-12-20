2 hours ago

The precursor to the big kickoff is upon us one more time as Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Sunday play host to Hearts of Oak in the replay of the 2019 President's Cup game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Wa based Fifa referee Latif Adaari has been called upon to officiate the crunch fixture in Kumasi with the support of his assistants namely; Emmanuel Tebson and Augustine Dakurah on the lines.

Fourth referee on the day will be class one referee Benjamin Sefa for the cliffhanger on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The 31-year-old Adaari is no stranger to handling Kotoko vs Hearts matches as he was in the centre during the 2017 MTN FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Tamale Sports Stadium where a Saddick Adams hat trick ensured Kotoko triumphed over Hearts.