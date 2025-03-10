20 hours ago

Motswana athlete Letsile Tebogo has been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards 2025. He has been nominated to compete for the Breakthrough of the Year Award after a successful 2024.

Letsile Tebogo was a star during the 2024 Summer Olympics Games after winning gold at the expense of the much-fancied American sprinter Noah Lyles.

The young African athlete will compete alongside;

St Lucia's athlete Julien Alfred stunned the world by winning gold in the 100M finals at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen of Germany has been nominated for their breakthrough year in Germany. Xabi Alonso's side won the German Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal and lost to Atalanta Bergamo in the finals of the Europa League.

Barcelona's wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who helped Spain lift Euro 2024, is nominated also.

21-year-old French Basketball star Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs, who played a key role in France's wonderful trip to the finals of the 2024 Olympics Games finals, has also been recognised.

18-year-old Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh, who won three gold and one silver medals in the Paris 2024, completes the list for the Breakthrough of the Year 2024.

The annual award ceremony which started in 2001, honours teams and individuals across the world of sports for their achievements throughout the year. It is highly regarded by sporting figures and fans.

Real Madrid youngster Jude Bellingham won the Breakthrough of the Year award in the 2023 edition.