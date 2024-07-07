5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has expressed his heartfelt thanks to Red Bull Salzburg for the opportunities they've provided him as he embarks on a new chapter with Belgian side Cercle Brugge on loan.

Taking to his social media page, Agyekum shared his gratitude, stating, "I thank God almighty for how far He has brought me.

Red Bull Salzburg, I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me to showcase my talent. I really enjoyed the time spent with the club and the memories created."

Agyekum, who honed his skills at Ghana's West African Football Academy, joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2022.

During his time in Austria, he was loaned to FC Liefering, where he made 49 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

As he prepares for his season-long loan at Cercle Brugge, Agyekum has chosen the number 6 shirt and is enthusiastic about his new opportunity.

"It's a new opportunity for me to continue my development with Cercle Brugge," he noted. "I'm looking forward to achieving the goals of this beautiful club."

Agyekum's move to Cercle Brugge is seen as a significant step in his career development, and both clubs and fans are eager to see his contributions to the team’s success.