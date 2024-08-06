2 hours ago

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has lauded his St Gallen teammates following their dramatic 4-3 away win over Lausanne in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Ati-Zigi, who played the full match and made several crucial saves, shared his excitement and gratitude on Instagram, saying, “All glory be to you, Lord. What an amazing week, winning ways. Great Team Effort.”

The match saw St Gallen take an early lead with Isaac Schmidt scoring just one minute into the game. Willem Geubbels then extended their advantage with a penalty in the 20th minute.

Lausanne responded with a goal from Chima Okoro, making it 2-1 by halftime. St Gallen added further goals in the second half through Chadrac Akolo and Moustapha Cissé, who scored in the 70th minute.

Despite late goals from Noe Dussenne and Fousseni Diabaté for Lausanne, St Gallen secured the victory and held on for the win.

The match showcased both St Gallen's attacking prowess and Ati-Zigi’s resilience in goal.