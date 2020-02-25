1 hour ago

There was controversy in the Young Boys, FC St. Gallen match that ended in a 3-3 draw after St. Gallen were cruising to a 3-2 victory.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal for FC St. Gallen thought he had saved a Guillaume Hoarau penalty to keep keep the scores at 3-2 for his side but there was controversy as referee Alain Bieri and VAR combined for a retake.

In the third season duel with the Young Boys, FC St. Gallen got their first point. The joy of this 3: 3 in front of a home crowd will still be limited among the eastern Swiss, because of a decisive decision by referee Alain Bieri.

When referee Alain Bieri ended the top fight of the Super League after 100 minutes, he felt the frustration of the home team and his fans.

The eastern Swiss felt that the official had treated them unfairly, especially in the final stages, when Guillaume Hoarau made it 3: 3 in the ninth minute of stoppage time - twice.

At first Bieri, in consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), awarded the Bernese a penalty at the last minute, when Hoarau failed with the penalty with St.Gallen's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, the referee had him retake because the St. Galler goalie had moved off the line too early.

Hoarau accepted the second attempt and ultimately brought Young Boys a flattering point.

"I have no choice as a referee» The decision to have the penalty repeated, referee Bieri told SRF that the early move of the goalie was clearly measurable and can be checked by the VAR

We have no room for interpretation. This information went to the clubs before the season. And I told the goalie before executing the penalty that he had to keep his foot on the line before the penalty was executed. "

With the VAR, there are sometimes situations in which one has to decide against the heart, Bieri continues. He could understand that the decision for the St.Gallen side was difficult.

Nevertheless: "I am not sorry, the instructions are clear and the information has flowed. I would rather not have done it if I didn't have to, but I have no choice. "

"It takes away everything that makes football beautiful" Midfielder Lukas Görtler has to be careful in an interview with SRF that he does not choose too clear words: "In 100 penalties that happens 97 times and it is never whistled." It had been shown that a game against YB can be dominated, the second half belonged to the FCSG. "But if you score another goal after such a game, you really wonder if that's still the football you love," Görtler told SRF.