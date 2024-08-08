1 hour ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi delivered a standout performance for FC St. Gallen, leading them to a crucial 2-1 win against Slask Wroclaw in the third round of UEFA Conference League qualification on Wednesday night.

Starting between the posts, Ati-Zigi was supported by a defensive line that included his fellow Ghanaian, Stephan Ambrosius.

The Black Stars keeper played a pivotal role, making several key saves and ensuring a clean sheet for the majority of the match.

The first leg, held in Switzerland, saw FC St. Gallen take the lead just five minutes into the game. Chadrac Akolo opened the scoring, assisted by Bastien Toma.

Later in the first half, Willem Geubbels doubled the advantage, with Akolo providing the assist.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory for FC St. Gallen, giving them a valuable lead as they prepare for the second leg.

The team will now look to defend their lead and secure a place in the group stage of the next season’s Europa Conference League.