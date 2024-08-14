3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori played a pivotal role in Moreirense's 2-1 triumph over Farense in their latest Liga Portugal clash.

Coming off the bench in the 67th minute to replace Alan, Ofori made an immediate impact by providing the assist for the decisive goal.

The match, held at the Estádio de São Lúis, saw Moreirense extend their dominance over Farense, with the head-to-head record now showing 7 wins for Moreirense, 1 win for Farense, and 2 draws.

Despite Farense controlling more possession and registering more shots, it was Moreirense who capitalized on their opportunities, creating four big chances throughout the game.

The action began early, with Maracás heading in the opening goal for Moreirense in the 7th minute, thanks to an assist from Alan.

The game took a dramatic turn when Sidnei Tavares was shown a second yellow card in the 64th minute, reducing Moreirense to ten men.

Farense quickly capitalized on their numerical advantage, equalizing just two minutes later through Álex Bermejo, who slotted home from close range after a cross from Rivaldo Morais.

However, Ofori’s introduction proved decisive.

In the 79th minute, he delivered a crucial assist to Luís Asué, who found the bottom left corner of the net with a well-placed left-footed shot from the center of the box, securing the victory for Moreirense.

With this win, Moreirense continues to build momentum in the league and will next face Arouca on August 18th.