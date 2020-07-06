1 hour ago

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference is urging politicians to ensure that the laws apply to themselves and other citizens equally.

According to the Bishops, there are difficulties associated with the proper implementation of many laws in the country.

Their concerns come on the back of the imprisonment of some pastors for flouting some COVID-19 protocols instituted by the government.

The Bishops observe that participants at the recently held primaries of the NPP did not adhere to the social distance protocol.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Philip Naameh commenting on the aforementioned developments said: ”These are individual cases and they might have been arrested for a clear violation of the protocols.”

”You know the answer yourself, here in Ghana, we have difficulties implementing laws; the laws are there but the implementation is also another thing. So, with this one, I can only exalt that the government ensures that they are fair on who to arrest and that the same law should be used by they themselves as a political party in their rallies as well,” he said.

Sampson Agakpe, the founder of the Church of Pure Christ in Tongor-Abui in the Volta Region together with the assistant pastor, Maxwell Dzogoedzikpe and church secretary, Samuel Agakpe were arrested on April 12 for holding a church service contrary to the president’s orders in April 2020.

They were arraigned before the Kpando Circuit Court where they pleaded guilty to flouting the ban put in place under the Imposition of Restrictions Act 2020 and was subsequently jailed for four years.

Ghanaweb