The Aspiring Member of Parliament for Bekwai constituency in the Ashanti Region Lawyer Kwasi Amofa-Agyemang, popularly known as "Amansie ‘Broni’, in his effort to aid the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 disease, has shared disinfectants, hand sanitizers, paper towels, hand washing bucket, (popularly known as Veroonica buckets), etc. to his constituents.

Lawyer Amofa donated 100 pieces of large Veronica Buckets, 200 pieces of hand washing liquid soap, 3,000 pieces of hand sanitizers 50 pieces washing bowls and 100 pieces of paper towels to the Bekwai constituency.

Speaking to the Constituents, Lawyer Amofa-Agyemang emphasized on the measures put in place by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service to help curb the spread of the highly contagious disease. Lawyer Amofa-Agyemang who is the founder and Managjng Partner of Messrs KAA LAW, an Accra based law firm stressed the need for the people to only rely on information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Ghana Health Service (GHS) website for Coronavirus and the Ministry of Information for updates on Ghana's situation on the virus pandemic and ignore speculations and misinformation about the COVID 19 on the social media to avoid fear and panic.

Mr. Amofa’s team also demonstrated to the people how to properly wash their hands and apply the hand sanitizers.

He also advised them to follow the directives put in place by His Excellency the President and the Government as a whole to avoid spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Lawyer Amofa-Agyemang pledged his continuous support for the constituents and stated that he would never turn his back to the people whenever his help and support is needed. Some key beneficiaries of Lawyer Amofa's donation were markets, police stations, hospitals, health centres and Transport Unions within the Constituency.

Mr Amofa-Agyemang used the occasion to appeal to other well meaning natives and the general public to also support the constituents.

Source: peacefmonline