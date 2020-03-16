2 hours ago

Legal representatives of former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah have written to the nation's football governing body GFA to demand for salary arrears and all monies owed their client.

Kwasi Appiah was relieved off his duties in December 2019 when his contract with the Ghana Football Association was not renewed after its expiration.

The former Ghana trainer was on a monthly salary of $35,000 and was owed six months salary arrears amounting to $210,000.

In an interview with Nhyira Fm somewher last year, the former gaffer disclosed that he was not surprised about the decision to oust him by the Kurt Okraku led administration as nothing was communicated to him when his contract was due.

“When you are working and the people in charge are not telling you anything, it obviously means that they want you out of the job,”

“The FA owes me six months’ salary. I am not bothered but I only hope that they will pay me.” he said.

According Oyerepa Fm, lawyers for coach Kwasi Appiah have written to the Ghana Football Association giving them a two week ultimatum to settle all arrears owed their client or face them in court.