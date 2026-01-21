1 hour ago

The Bawumia Campaign has reiterated the need for political leaders to engage and express their views with decency, devoid of personal attacks and insults.

The call is contained in a statement the campaign team issued, in response to a recent recorded video by NPP Flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, in which he launched scathing attacks against the person of Dr. Bawumia.

Agyapong, emphatically claimed that Dr. Bawumia had told NPP delegates in the Ashanti Region that the NPP's 1992 presidential candidate, Prof Adu Boahene, did not contest the NPP's 1996 primaries due to challenging health.

Based on his allegation, Kennedy proceeded to launch vituperatives on Bawumia calling him a liar, among other attacks, but videos emerged later proving that Bawumia did not make the comment Kennedy attributed to him.

The Bawumia campaign has now called out Kennedy Agyapong for his false allegation and tantrums against Bawumia, which it described as "baseless and unwarranted,"

While condemning Kennedy's false claim against Bawumia and demanding an apology, the statement also urged all political leaders to be decorous in theor dealings.

Below is the statement: