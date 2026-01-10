2 hours ago

Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Edward Ato Sarpong, has urged young professionals to rethink leadership, insisting it is not about titles or ambition but about responsibility, results and legacy.

Speaking at the Jospong Leadership Conference 2026, Mr Ato Sarpong said leadership is often misunderstood as power or position, when in reality it is defined by impact and the ability to grow people and institutions.

“Leadership is never about your life. It is about your legacy,” he told participants.

“Leadership is not in titles. It is in the task you accomplish.”

Drawing from his personal experience, Mr Ato Sarpong recounted how he was appointed Managing Director of ADB in February 2025 despite having no prior banking background.

He said his confidence came not from technical banking knowledge but from his understanding of leadership.

“When I was going to the bank, I had one thing clear in my mind. I was just going to lead the bank because I don’t know banking,” he said. “All I knew is that I could lead.”

He explained that when he assumed office, ADB was struggling, with a cost-to-income ratio of 98 percent, non-performing loans above 70 percent and a negative capital adequacy ratio.

“In 11 months, we have moved the cost-to-income ratio from 98 percent to 57 percent,” he said. “We have eliminated 18 million Ghana cedis in cost. Our capital adequacy ratio was negative 3.17 percent. We are currently 17.5 percent.”

According to him, the turnaround was driven by discipline, long hours of work and a deliberate focus on changing organisational culture.

“I’ve been working 13 to 14 hours a day,” he said. “Yesterday, we started a meeting at 7.30 and ended at 3.00. I was working on their minds.”

Mr Ato Sarpong stressed that leadership is not conferred by power or position but earned through track record, purpose and vision.

“Power does not confer leadership. Position does not confer leadership,” he said. “Leadership is conferred based on the task accomplished.”

Using historical and business examples, he argued that societies and organisations stagnate without strong leadership.

He cited China’s long-term economic planning, the revival of Lego after a period of losses, and IBM’s recovery after losing market share.

“Without leadership, nothing grows. Without leadership, nothing expands. Without leadership, nothing advances,” he said.

He also drew a distinction between managers and leaders, using the metaphor of lions and tigers. According to him, tigers represent managers who operate strictly within procedures, while lions symbolise leaders who take responsibility and pursue purpose relentlessly.

“The lion has a high sense of responsibility,” he said. “Leadership is not about what you want. It is about what needs to be done.”

Mr Ato Sarpong warned that leadership is demanding and often lonely, requiring sacrifice and self-denial.

“You see leadership as glorious on the outside, but within it is lonely,” he said.

He outlined three qualities he believes distinguish effective leaders: perspective, personality and passion, adding that leaders see opportunities where others see obstacles and remain deeply committed to their assignments.

He also identified three crises that often hinder leadership: identity crisis, competence crisis and what he described as an eminence crisis.

“The first is identity crisis. Do you know who you are?” he asked. “The second is competence crisis, not knowing what you don’t know. The third is feeling inferior.”

Mr Ato Sarpong said leadership is ultimately measured by the lives transformed along the way, sharing stories of people he had mentored who had gone on to occupy senior positions.

“Leadership is not about the life you lead. It’s about the legacy you leave,” he said.

Responding to a question on micromanagement, he dismissed the idea that leaders should always be hands-off.

“Leadership is by example,” he said. “Be with the people. Show them.”

He announced plans to mentor young professionals under 40 as part of efforts by the Jospong Group to develop the next generation of leaders.

“Our country needs leaders. Our institutions need leaders,” he said. “This generation is fading. We must build the next one.”

He urged participants to see leadership as service rather than personal glory.

“Leadership is never neutral,” he said. “It is either for good or for bad.”