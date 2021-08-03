25 minutes ago

Executives of the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca), has called on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to discuss issues bothering on the development of Ghana Football.

The new Executives, who took office in February 2021, were led by Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and Vice Chairman John Ansah. Others included George Ofosuhene, Edmund Ackah, Emmanuel Opoku, Eugene Nobel Noel, Linda Ansong and Anita Wiredu. Administrative Manager Oduro Nyarko and Communications Manager Patrick Akoto also accompanied the team.

‘’We are delighted to call on the GFA Executive Council to deliberate on issues that bother the development of football’’ Ghalca Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo said in the meeting.

‘’As a body we have a few issues to discuss with you and they include our percentage in gate proceeds and percentage in player transfers.

‘’I think we witnessed a very competitive and but for the few hooliganism and crowed violence that were recorded at some of the venues. I believe this Council has the competence to look into it again for resolution.

‘’The Club Licensing Board has to be ruthless in their approach when it comes to approving venues for matches especially in Division One.

‘’Finally, I know investigations are underway but let me add the football industry is looking at the outcome of the alleged match fixing and betting in the Premier League – I think we have to crack the whip and bring the culprits to book’’ he added.

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku who spoke on behalf of the Executive Council thanked the Ghalca Executives for bringing to the fore some of the challenges facing the Industry.

‘’Personally, I am excited about this meeting and let me add that we can only succeed if we continue to work hand in hand’’ President Simeon-Okraku said

‘’I would like to commend the Executives for being proactive and showing a high level of understanding and togetherness thus far.

‘’I can assure you that the issue of E- Ticketing will be part of the football ecosystem from next season.

‘’We are working very hard with the Ghana Police to massively improve issues of hooliganism and crowed violence in the coming season.

‘’The new Club Licensing Regulations will be improved to approve only football friendly venues for our football matches. One of the decisions we have taken is to stop playing Premier League and Division One League matches at venues where there are no external wall and it’s with immediate effect.

‘’Finally on the alleged match fixing and betting, we are working with the Police CID as our internal investigations continue. We are committed to cleansing the system and wiping out all the bad people tarnishing the image of our sport.

‘’It is time to act and I can assure you that the law will not spare anyone who is found culpable’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.