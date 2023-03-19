3 hours ago

League champions Asante Kotoko scored two first half goals to beat FC Samartex 1996 2-1 at Nsenkyire Park at Sameraboi on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors who were not in action on Matchday 21 of the betPawa Premier League needed a win to put smiles on the face of their teaming fans following the narrow 1-0 loss to arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Matchday 20.

Enock Morrison opened the scoring for the champions in the 18th minute before Rocky Dwanena netted added the sec0nd goal 9 minutes later.

Asante Kotoko went into the break with a 2-0 cushioning and played exceeding well in the second half to prevent the ghosts from coming into the game.

After missing several golden opportunities, FC Samartex finally pulled one back through Ebenezer Acquah in the 89th minute but the goal wasn't enough as Asante Kotoko held on to register their 9th win of the season.

The Porcupine Warriors are now third in the table with 34 points but with a game in hand. The champions are 5 points behind leaders Aduana FC and 3 points adrift of second placed Accra Lions.