2 days ago

Saudi Arabia launches LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, announcing a groundbreaking $14.9 billion investment to propel AI innovation and digital transformation.

Saudi Arabia Unveils Ambitious AI Investment at LEAP 2025

A Vision for a Digitally Advanced Future

LEAP 2025, a premier global technology and innovation event, commenced in Riyadh on Sunday, February 9, marking a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. The conference saw the unveiling of investments and projects worth over $14.9 billion aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.The substantial investment underscores Saudi Arabia’s ambition to solidify its position as a leader in the AI sector, reinforcing its role in shaping the digital future on a global scale. The initiative focuses on enhancing digital skills, fostering the growth of tech startups, and driving innovation within the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, made the announcement during his keynote speech at the event, highlighting the nation's commitment to becoming a hub for AI-driven solutions and digital transformation.

Strengthening the Region’s Digital Economy

The newly announced investments not only position Saudi Arabia as a key player in the AI industry but also strengthen its status as the largest digital economy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. By creating an environment conducive to global technology firms, Saudi Arabia aims to attract leading innovators and drive economic diversification.

The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 strategy, which seeks to reduce reliance on oil revenue and build a knowledge-based economy fueled by technological advancements.

Fostering Innovation and AI Development



The development of advanced digital skills among its workforce.



Supporting and scaling up local tech startups.



Establishing research and development centers focused on AI-driven solutions.



Encouraging global tech companies to establish operations within the Kingdom.

A Bold Step Towards AI Leadership

As part of the investment, Saudi Arabia will prioritize:The LEAP 2025 conference serves as a crucial platform for fostering collaborations between governments, industry leaders, and tech visionaries, ensuring Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of AI innovation.Saudi Arabia’s $14.9 billion investment at LEAP 2025 marks a transformative moment for the Kingdom’s technology sector. By nurturing digital talent and fostering AI-driven solutions, the country is positioning itself as a dominant force in the global digital economy. As the event unfolds, further announcements and strategic partnerships are expected to shape the future of AI and innovation within the region.