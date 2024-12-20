1 hour ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has urged individuals advocating for the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to reconsider their actions.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 20, 2024, Mr. Bentil highlighted the IGP’s pivotal role in safeguarding Ghana’s peace and stability during the tense 2024 general elections.

He praised Dr. Dampare’s exemplary leadership, describing it as a “yeoman’s job” that ensured order and security during a potentially volatile period.

Mr. Bentil warned that efforts to remove the IGP would be counterproductive, emphasizing Dr. Dampare’s substantial contributions to maintaining national peace.

He encouraged critics to support the police service rather than undermining its leadership.

“I am breaking my FB leave again to tell all those crazy people attempting to upset the safety and security of Ghana that this nation belongs to us all, and you cannot force yourself on anyone without severe consequences! LEAVE DR. DAMPARE ALONE!!

“He has done his job for God and Country. And Ghana is better for it. His honest work has led to a tense election settling very quickly. Things would have been far worse if he had not stamped his feet. And he did all of this without Police firing any shot!”

Mr. Bentil also referenced a pending Supreme Court case seeking to address the politicization of security head appointments.