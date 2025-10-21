2 hours ago

Gospel singer Philipa Baafi has revealed that respect, friendship, and humility are the keys to sustaining her long and happy marriage.

Speaking in an interview, the Go High hitmaker said that despite her fame, she ensures there is a clear boundary between her public persona and her role as a wife at home.

“I respect him so much. When I am home, I am a wife, not a superstar. I leave my celebrity status at the door and enter as a woman who was married,” she said.

“I always say marry your friend; someone you can smile and have a nice friendship with. I value peace of mind over everything,” she noted.

Philipa added that marrying a friend is one of the most important decisions anyone can make, emphasizing that companionship and peace of mind matter more than anything else.Touching on the struggles faced by gospel musicians in marriage, Philipa Baafi observed that many unions fail not because of a lack of faith, but due to pressure and misunderstandings that come with public life.

She acknowledged that marriage instability is a growing concern, not only within the gospel fraternity but across society.

“No one walks away from a marriage that is working. When couples part ways, it often reflects unresolved issues that need compassion, not judgment,” she stated.

Philipa urged couples to seek help and professional counselling both before and during marriage, stressing the need for open communication and emotional support.

The singer is currently promoting her new single, “W’apegya Menhyira Mu,” a song that highlights faith, perseverance, and divine grace in overcoming life’s challenges.