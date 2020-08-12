1 hour ago

Dutch born Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu is split over how the 2019/2020 season went for him as it was more like a roller-coaster.

The right back joined his new club Williem II before the league season in Netherlands was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leeroy Owusu is one of the new faces at Willem II.

The right back came over from De Graafschap. In February, that transfer was already in cans and pitchers.

When the season ended because of the outbreak of the corona virus, Owusu was torn between his disappointed teammates in Doetinchem, because their eventual promotion did not materialize.

But it was a party at his new club Willem II, because the Tricolores managed to qualify into Europe.

Owusu can make his debut for his new club on Friday when Willem II kicks off against VVV as part of the FOX Sports Eredivisie Comeback.