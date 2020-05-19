2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has described himself as the Greatest Of All Time in the Ghana's top flight history.

The 44-year-old, who stints with Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts of Oak, AshantiGold, Asante Kotoko and Power FC, won the CAF Champions League with Hearts of Oak in 2000 and went ahead to play an instrumental role in the club’s triumph in the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

The GENERAL, as he was affectionately called in his hay days by Ghanaian football aficionados, started his career as a defender before transforming into a midfield maestro when he arrived at Hearts of Oak.

While playing for the Phobians, legendary trainer, the late Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio credibly turned the defender to a goal-poacher as he played along the likes of Ablade Morgan, Louis Agyemang and Prince Tagoe.

After more than a decade-and-half with Hearts of Oak, Kuffour joined Ashanti Gold SC before eventually securing a move to Asante Kotoko- a club he support.

He went on to win a league title with Porcupine Warriors to bring to an end an illustrious football career.

However the highlights of his career came at Hearts of Oak where he won both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup.

Recounting on his career, Kuffour told Kumasi based Ashh FM that touting him as the Ghana Premier League’s Greatest Of All Time is not out of place.

“It is obvious everyone knows this and i am proud of that achievement,” the General said.

Touching on his career in Kotoko, Osei Kuffour who is currently based in the United States of America (USA) said it was a great moment in his career because he loved the club. “I enjoyed playing for Kotoko. Their song was inspirational and it motivated me to deliver,” he added.

Kuffour is remembered for expertly manning the goalpost for Ghana during a FIFA World Cup qualifying game when the Ghanaian goalkeeper was sent off.

During the game Osei Boateng, the goalkeeper for Ghana, was sent off after they had exhausted all their substitutions and outfield player Emmanuel Osei Kuffour had to deputise in post for the rest of the game. He didn’t concede a goal in the match.

He also famously featured in the Hearts of Oak squad that was used to represent the Ghana side that held a star-studded Nigeria side to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.