31 minutes ago

Legendary Ghanaian sportsman and native of Suhum in the Eastern Region, Vincent Akutsah, popularly known as 'Suhum Vincent' has donated a brand new NASCO air conditioner to be installed at the party's office in Suhum.

According to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Vice President, the donation was as a result of poor ventilation in the party's office, which he noticed when he visited in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

Mr. Akutsah said the donation was also to congratulate executives of the party in the constituency for maintaining the seat in the elections with a convincing win over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He disclosed that he would also foot the bills for the installation and maintenance of the air conditioner.

He said, the donation is also to motivate constituency executives to work harder for the party in particular and the nation as a whole.

The constituency chairman, Frederick Ofosu, who received the item on behalf of the party, expressed gratitude to the donor for the kind gesture.

While commending Mr. Akutsah for fulfilling his promise, he urged other natives of the constituency to emulate his example.