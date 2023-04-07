2 hours ago

A Ghanaian man who recently graduated from the University of Ghana-Legon has melted the hearts of many with a collage of his young self and his mum during her graduation.

The young man known as Alvin Giaisie recently graduated from the nation's premier university where his mother also attended and graduated.

He shared a picture of his young self in his mother's arms sitting in front of a Volta Hall signpost as his mum graduated and years later the pair recreated that same image with the young man now the graduate from the premier university as they took a picture from the same spot.

Many have been in awe of the nostalgic picture of Alvin Gaisie and his mum in the two pictures with some urging him to continue by allowing a third generation being his son or daughter to do the same.

Alvin Gaisie shared the poignant collage on his Twitter handle which has drawn a lot of admiration from many netizens.