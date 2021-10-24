1 hour ago

Legon Cities have appointed the famous Nii Saban Quaye formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak as their new team manager ahead of the new campaign.

The popular team manager has been out of work since he was put on medical leave by his former club Accra Hearts of Oak in February this year.

He has vast experience in that role as a team manager having worked in that capacity for more than two decades working with Accra Hearts of Oak, Liberty Professionals, the Black Stars and other national teams in the past.

At Hearts of Oak he was part of the technical team during the glory days of the club in the 2000's and is an 'avid master' of spiritism in football.

He will be hoping to establish a new home at Legon Cities under the leadership of coach Maxwell Konadu as the new season beacons.